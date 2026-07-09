New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LCID) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid Group securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 (the "Class Period").

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If you are an investor in Lucid and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than July 28, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On Friday April 3, 2026, at the close of the market, Lucid issued in a press release stating that the Company "produced 5,500 vehicles" during the first quarter of 2026, while only "deliver[ing] 3,093 vehicles." The press release further stated that "[d]uring the quarter, deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue with the second-row seats" and, "[a]s result of this, the [C]ompany's ability to meet customer demand was impacted." That same day, Reuters published an article entitled "Lucid misses first-quarter vehicle delivery estimates on supplier disruptions." According to the article Chief Executive Officer Marc Winterhoff, said "[d]eliveries were particularly hit in February" when the Company "paused to reverse the change and inspect vehicles already produced."

In the first two trading sessions following the news, the price of Lucid shares declined by $1.13 per share, or 11.35%, to close at $8.83 per share on April 7, 2026.

Then, on April 14, 2026, Lucid announced preliminary first quarter 2026 financial results, including revenue in the range of $280 million to $284 million, well below the consensus estimate of $433.8 million according to the complaint, and loss from operations in the range of $985 million to $1.005 billion.

Following this news, the price of Lucid stock fell $0.44 per share, or 4.76%, to close at $8.80 per share on April 14, 2026.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; (ii) the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) accordingly, the Defendants had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid's manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

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https://www.kaplanfox.com/case/lucid-group-inc-class-action-alert-learn-more-now/

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Source: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP