Crash Proof Retirement Surpasses $100,000 in Lifetime Donations to Semper Fi & America's Fund at 11th Annual PFC Johnny Kihm Memorial Golf Outing

Firm's $25,000 matching donation, made in honor of late founder Phil Cannella, helps event raise a record $55,080 for critically wounded veterans and their families

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Crash Proof Retirement, the Greater Philadelphia area's leading consumer-advocacy firm for those in and near retirement, announced that its participation in the 11th Annual PFC Johnny Kihm Memorial Golf Outing has pushed its lifetime donations to Semper Fi & America's Fund past the $100,000 mark.

The outing, held on Monday, May 18th at Bensalem Country Club in Bensalem, PA, raised $31,290, the most in the event's 11-year history. Combined with Crash Proof Retirement's $25,000 matching donation, a total of $56,290 will go directly to Semper Fi & America's Fund in support of critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and their families.

The matching donation was made in honor of Crash Proof Retirement's late founder Phil Cannella, whose commitment to supporting America's veterans was a cornerstone of his life and legacy.

A Record Night and a Surprise on the Air

This year marked Crash Proof Retirement's seventh year supporting the golf outing, its third as presenting sponsor, and its third year offering a matching donation. Although President Joann Small-Cannella and CEO Traci Stillman were unable to attend in person, they sent their media company Retirement Media, Inc., to capture the day's events and arranged a recorded message from Joann to be played for the crowd.

What the attendees didn't know was that the match was about to grow.

Crash Proof Retirement initially committed to matching all donations raised, up to $10,000. Joann's message surprised the crowd, doubling the match to $20,000. When the event quickly surpassed that milestone, Joann made one final announcement live on the Crash Proof Retirement Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, raising the match a second time, to $25,000.

"Phil always believed, you can make a living from what you earn, but you can make a life from what you give," said Joann Small-Cannella, President of Crash Proof Retirement. "Every dollar raised for Semper Fi helps not just one veteran, but their families, their communities, and the next generation. We will always support this event in his honor."

Voices From the Field

Three guests addressed the crowd and shared their thoughts on Crash Proof Retirement's donation with Retirement Media, Inc.'s team at this year's outing.

Lindsey Buffamante, Community Events Manager at Semper Fi & America's Fund, attended the event for the first time in the outing's history, providing attendees with direct insight into the Fund's mission and programs.

Lance Corporal Jeff Sanders, a Semper Fi beneficiary whom Crash Proof Retirement first met at the 2024 outing and welcomed onto the radio show in 2025, returned to share his story. Jeff also hosts "Taco Bout It Tuesdays," a mental health awareness podcast that brings together veterans, local businesses, and nonprofits for candid community conversations.

Corporal Tony Trzeciak addressed the crowd for the first time at this year's event, speaking to how Semper Fi & America's Fund has supported him through his combat-related paralysis.

Rooted in Community and a Shared Mission

Crash Proof Retirement's relationship with the PFC Johnny Kihm Memorial Golf Outing began through Crash Proof client Don Campanile, who brought the event to Phil Cannella's attention. The outing honors the memory of PFC Johnny Kihm, a U.S. Army soldier who gave his life serving in Afghanistan in 2011.

Semper Fi & America's Fund, founded in 2003, provides immediate and lifetime support to service members and veterans from all branches of the military. For Phil Cannella, whose mission centered around protecting the American retiree, supporting those who protected the country was never a question.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support to combat-wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Founded in 2003, the Fund serves members of all military branches. To learn more or donate, visit thefund.org or give directly at thefund.org/donate .

About Crash Proof Retirement

Crash Proof Retirement is a consumer-advocate retirement planning firm headquartered in King of Prussia, PA. For more than 17 years, the firm has served pre-retirees and retirees across the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey region through its exclusive Crash Proof Retirement System, a principal-protected, fee-free approach to retirement planning built entirely within the financial life insurance industry. To learn more, visit crashproofretirement.com or listen to the Crash Proof Retirement Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Saturdays at 11 AM and Sundays at 1 PM.

To support Crash Proof Retirement's ongoing philanthropic efforts or learn more about the firm's charitable giving, visit crashproofretirement.com/charity

Media Contact:

Crash Proof Retirement

2700 Horizon Dr #300

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Phone: 1-800-722-9728

Email: info@crashproofretirement.com

Website: crashproofretirement.com

SOURCE: Crash Proof Retirement

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/crash-proof-retirementr-surpasses-100-000-in-lifetime-donations-to-s-1188086