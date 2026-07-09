Optima Tax Relief Concludes Annual Donation Drive Supporting Families Across Los Angeles and Orange County

Employees contributed essential goods including food, clothing, books, and footwear to local nonprofit organizations

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief has completed its annual donation drive, bringing together employees across the organization to support nonprofit partners serving communities throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. This year's effort focused on providing essential goods including shoes, clothing, books, and food to organizations assisting individuals and families in need.

Donations collected during this year's drive included:

Books: 65 books

Clothing: 1,200 pounds

Shoes: 210 pounds

Food: 625 pounds

These donations were distributed to the following nonprofit organizations:

Los Angeles House of Ruth (Shoes)

OC Rescue Mission (Clothing)

OC Food Bank (Food)

Think Together (Books)

The donation drive reflected Optima Tax Relief's culture of community involvement, with employees across the organization contributing over 1 ton of essential items and volunteering their time to help organize and distribute donations to local nonprofit partners serving families throughout Southern California.

"Our annual donation drive is one of the most meaningful ways we come together as a team," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "It reflects our shared commitment to supporting families and strengthening the communities where we live and work. I'm incredibly proud of our employees for the generosity and time they dedicate to making a real difference."

Through this annual initiative, Optima Tax Relief continues to expand its community engagement efforts across Los Angeles and Orange County, working alongside nonprofit partners focused on housing stability, food security, and educational support.

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

CONTACT:

Amy Potter

Sr. Director of Communications

amyh@optimataxrelief.com

(800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-concludes-annual-donation-drive-supporting-familie-1188225