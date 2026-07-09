S8 Global Fintech Regtech Fund: ValorPay to Join T2, the Eurosystem's Real-Time Settlement System

Company establishes network connectivity via Nexi, with go-live on track for Q3 2026

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / ValorPay UAB ("ValorPay") is set to become a direct participant in T2, the Eurosystem's real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system for high-value euro payments - a major milestone in the company's European growth. Having secured the necessary regulatory approval from the Bank of Lithuania, ValorPay is now moving to establish the network connectivity and technical configuration required to go live.

Direct participation in T2 will allow ValorPay to settle euro payments in central bank money, reducing reliance on correspondent and sponsor banks, lowering settlement risk, and giving customers greater speed, transparency and control over cost.

The move represents an expansion of ValorPay's existing payments capability. The company already operates its own in-house integration for SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) and SEPA Credit Transfer (SCT), and direct participation in T2 extends this proprietary infrastructure by adding real-time settlement of high-value euro payments in central bank money.

To reach T2, ValorPay is establishing network connectivity through Nexi, one of only two Network Service Providers (NSPs) - alongside Swift - licensed by the Eurosystem to deliver connectivity to the TARGET Services. Access is provided via the Eurosystem Single Market Infrastructure Gateway (ESMIG), the single entry point to the Eurosystem's market infrastructures, including T2, T2S, TIPS and ECMS. Nexi's network services provide ValorPay with ESMIG connectivity across these services.

T2 is the real-time gross settlement system operated by the Eurosystem. Launched in March 2023, it replaced the previous TARGET2 platform and settles high-value, time-critical euro payments individually and in real time in central bank money. It is used by central banks, commercial banks and, increasingly, regulated payment institutions across Europe.

"Becoming a direct participant in T2 is a defining milestone for ValorPay," said Sarah Dees, Chief Executive Officer of ValorPay. "Settling in central bank money, through our connectivity via Nexi, means faster, safer and more transparent euro payments for our clients. We remain on track to go live in the third quarter of 2026 as we build a truly independent, pan-European payments platform."

With regulatory approval secured and connectivity via Nexi underway, ValorPay will complete registration and testing in the Eurosystem's UTEST environment ahead of production, and expects to go live on T2 in Q3 2026.

About ValorPay

ValorPay UAB is a regulated European payments company delivering fast, secure and transparent euro payment services. It operates alongside sister companies My EU Pay Ltd and Cublox Ltd, both UK-based regulated payment service providers (PSPs). ValorPay UAB is wholly owned by S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund (Luxembourg).

About S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund

S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund is a Luxembourg-domiciled investment fund focused on the fintech and regtech sectors. It is the sole shareholder of ValorPay UAB and the issuer of this release.

Media contact

Sarah Dees, CEO - support@valorpay.com

SOURCE: S8 Global Fintech Regtech Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/valorpay-to-join-t2-the-eurosystems-real-time-settlement-system-1188858