Eaton Corporation: Eaton Teams With FranklinWH To Expand Technologies for Energy Affordability and Resilience in U.S. Homes

Eaton AbleEdge smart breakers add intelligent load management to the FranklinWH System

Collaboration makes it quicker and simpler to add and manage residential distributed energy resources

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Intelligent power management company Eaton today announces a collaboration with FranklinWH to make intelligent, flexible home energy systems easier to buy, install and scale across North America. The integration of Eaton's AbleEdgeTM smart breakers with the FranklinWH System helps improve energy affordability by enabling more flexible, intelligent and simplified energy management at home. The companies will help make it easier for contractors and homeowners to integrate solar and energy storage, manage loads, expedite installation and extend backup duration during a grid outage. The joint solution is now available, with Eaton as FranklinWH's preferred supplier for load management.

Eaton's AbleEdge smart breakers will add intelligent load management and support virtual power plant (VPP) functionality for the FranklinWH System in retrofit and new construction projects. The collaboration aligns with Eaton's Home as a Grid strategy that supports flexible power systems that enable customers to do more with the power they have. Eaton's work with leading home energy management, solar and energy storage providers such as FranklinWH is transforming what is possible for the home as an energy source.

"This collaboration raises the bar for home electrification," said Paul Ryan, vice president and general manager of energy transition at Eaton. "We're bringing intelligence to residential circuit breakers-so homeowners can control the loads that matter most, extend backup power and reduce wasted energy. AbleEdge smart breakers integrate with multiple storage systems, work right out of the box and are available through Eaton's established distributor network-making it easy for contractors to install at scale."

"FranklinWH is committed to enabling more resiliency and energy freedom for homeowners looking to add storage to their home," said Gary Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of FranklinWH. "By integrating Eaton's AbleEdge smart breakers with our FranklinWH System, homeowners will gain new visibility and control over their energy use. Through the FranklinWH App, these insights enable smarter home energy management system, saving money and increasing energy security in the home."

The Eaton smart breakers can be retrofitted into existing load centers and added to the FranklinWH Meter Adapter Controller to support both retrofit and new construction projects. Homeowners and electrical contractors will be able to use the FranklinWH App to install, commission, manage and monitor both companies' technologies.

When deployed with participating utilities, the joint solution enables homes to operate as virtual power plants (VPPs). By utilizing intelligent load management, homeowners can shift or shed demand during peak times, store and discharge energy from onsite distributed energy resources, and support grid stability and resilience. Homeowners can use the functionality to participate in utility VPP programs that generate revenue or credits by exporting excess power back onto the local electric grid.

Eaton technologies are backed by the company's secure-by-design philosophy that ensures its products meet rigorous cybersecurity and safety design standards.

Learn more about Eaton's Home as a Grid approach.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Regina Parundik

+1.412.559.1614

ReginaParundik@Eaton.com

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Eaton collaborates with FranklinWH to enable more flexible, intelligent and simplified energy management at home. (Image credit: Eaton)

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SOURCE: Eaton Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/eaton-teams-with-franklinwh-to-expand-technologies-for-energy-affordab-1188861