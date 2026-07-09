Voxpopme Connects Customer Truth to AI Assistants With New MCP Server

The Voxpopme MCP Server connects your customer intelligence to Claude and ChatGPT, so you can launch studies and pull instant answers without leaving the conversation.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Voxpopme today launched early access to the Voxpopme MCP. The new service lets research, marketing, product, and innovation teams query their organization's own internal research repositories from Claude, ChatGPT, or any MCP-compatible tool.

By connecting their AI assistant to Voxpopme, teams can get answers grounded in real customer interviews, with a link to the source clips. And if they ask a question that hasn't been asked of customers yet, they can launch new research in the same conversation.

As organizations increasingly rely on AI assistants to guide their day-to-day decisions, they are more reliant on publicly available information and generic summaries to form their conclusions. This results in a "race to the average" because AI assistants, by and large, use the same datasets to train their responses.

When you connect your AI assistant to Voxpopme, you change what the assistant is allowed to answer from. Now, every answer comes from research studies that your organization has conducted, backed by the rigor of real respondents, quality controls, and traceable evidence. So when your AI assistant answers, you know it didn't rely solely on publicly available information but also references proprietary customer intelligence paid for by your organization.

Andy Barraclough, Founder and CEO of Voxpopme, said: "Speed and automation were the last race in customer insights. Both are table stakes now. The real question is whether you can trust what an AI assistant tells you about your customers, and whether you're still applying your expert judgment when forming your conclusion. When you connect Voxpopme to Claude, ChatGPT or Teams, our research guardrails keep every answer grounded in customer truth, giving you the strategic credibility your key decisions demand."

How it works

The Voxpopme MCP is built on the Model Context Protocol, the open standard for connecting AI assistants to outside data. An administrator connects it once, and approved users are ready to use Voxpopme inside their chosen AI assistant.

With the Voxpopme MCP, you can:

Ask in the tool you are already in: Put the question to Claude, ChatGPT, or any MCP-compatible assistant, in plain language, without opening another platform.

Create what you're missing: When no existing study addresses the question, the assistant plans and launches new research.

Trust the answer because real research is behind it: Every answer is grounded in the customer studies your organization has run, so you get the whole, verified picture of what customers have said.

Roll it out with confidence: Access to the research stays permissioned. Each person signs in as themselves and only ever reaches the insight they are cleared to see.

Availability

The Voxpopme MCP is available now for research, marketing, product, and innovation teams. Hands-on onboarding comes ahead of a wider release. Interested teams can book a walkthrough and get started here .

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme partners with enterprise leaders to transform customer signals into strategic impact. Leading enterprises in CPG, technology, consumer electronics, restaurants, and F&B use Voxpopme to reveal market realities, unlock competitive advantage, and propel innovation strategies. Our customer intelligence platform delivers the clarity that leaders need to fuel measurable outcomes, define success, and shape new markets. To learn more, visit www.voxpopme.com .

Media Contact

Tom Higgins

Senior Growth Product Marketer

+44 (0) 7837 456 561

tom.higgins@voxpopme.com

SOURCE: Voxpopme

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-connects-customer-truth-to-ai-assistants-with-new-mcp-se-1188852