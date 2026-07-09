From ESS News Chinese storage manufacturer AlphaESS has introduced a new energy storage solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) settings. Called the Storion-LC-TB150, the system has a power rating of 150 kW and an energy storage capacity of 313 kWh. "The product has an ultra-low-noise design of less than 60 dB(A)," the company said. "It features a fully liquid-cooled architecture, making it suitable for noise-sensitive commercial and urban applications." The product is available in a standard version with a claimed lifetime of up to 8,000 cycles and an Ultra version with a claimed lifetime ...

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