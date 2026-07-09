Stanford Surgeon Performs North America's First PITAC Procedure for Pleural Mesothelioma, Mesothelioma Hope Reports

Dr. Leah Backhus discusses how the minimally invasive chemotherapy technique offers a new option for pleural mesothelioma patients who aren't candidates for more extensive surgery.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope , a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, has published a new interview with Dr. Leah Backhus, the Stanford Medicine thoracic surgeon who performed North America's first PITAC (pressurized intrathoracic aerosol chemotherapy) procedure for pleural mesothelioma in 2025.

The full interview is available at MesotheliomaHope.com .

PITAC is a minimally invasive procedure that delivers aerosolized chemotherapy directly into the chest cavity through two small incisions. Unlike more extensive mesothelioma surgeries , which can require a week or more of hospitalization and a lengthy recovery, most PITAC patients go home within a day or two. Dr. Backhus, who treats mesothelioma and lung cancer at Stanford Medicine and the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, believes the procedure could expand treatment options for patients who aren't healthy enough to undergo radical surgery.

Key Takeaways From the Interview

A Middle Ground in Surgical Treatment - PITAC sits between major tumor-removal operations and procedures that only relieve fluid buildup. Because it doesn't require radical surgery, Dr. Backhus said it carries a lower risk and may be an option for a broader range of patients.

Fast, Low-Impact Procedure - The operation typically takes about an hour to an hour and a half, with the chemotherapy portion lasting roughly 30 minutes. Most patients are discharged the day after treatment.

Early Data Is Promising - Published studies from Europe have shown a favorable safety profile, along with microscopic evidence of tumor response and reduced pleural effusions. Stanford has created a patient registry to gather more data on safety, quality of life, and outcomes.

Repeatable if Needed - Because PITAC is well tolerated, Dr. Backhus noted that it can be repeated if fluid returns without limiting a patient's future treatment options.

Part of a Larger Treatment Strategy - Dr. Backhus emphasized that few cancers are treated with a single approach today and that surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy each continue to play complementary roles in mesothelioma care.

"It doesn't require radical surgery, so the risk is much lower," said Dr. Backhus. "It also expands the number of patients who may be eligible because they don't have to be as medically fit."

According to Dr. Backhus, Stanford is currently the only cancer center in North America offering PITAC within the chest for mesothelioma. Patients outside California can get a second opinion online through Stanford Health Care's electronic consultation service.

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Connect with mesothelioma specialists and leading cancer centers, including those offering emerging treatments like PITAC

Understand surgical, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy options

Access free educational guides covering treatment, prognosis, and legal options

Find support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/stanford-surgeon-performs-north-americas-first-pitac-procedure-for-pleural-mes-1188867