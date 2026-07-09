Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Star Tickets, an online ticket marketplace providing access to millions of tickets for concerts, sports, theatre performances, and live entertainment events, today announced the release of a ticket price report covering the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The full report, published on the Star Tickets website, is based on resale listings recorded on the Star Tickets marketplace on July 7, 2026, and documents average, lowest, and highest listed prices for the eight soccer matches scheduled from the quarterfinal round through the final.

Across the eight matches, the snapshot recorded 13,626 listed tickets. Among the report's findings:

Listings for the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, averaged $21,755 -- roughly 5.8 times the average across the four quarterfinals -- with prices ranging from $11,853 to $253,330 for a Pitchside Lounge listing.

The single highest listing recorded was $300,010 for an 18-person suite at the July 14 semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Among the quarterfinals, the July 11 match at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City carried the highest average listed price at $4,935 -- more than double the $2,240 average for the July 9 quarterfinal at Gillette Stadium near Boston, which also recorded the lowest listed ticket of any remaining match at $1,381.

The July 15 semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta averaged $7,699, about 20% above the $6,407 average for the July 14 semifinal in Arlington.

The third-place match on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens averaged $4,011, with listings starting at $1,977 -- pricing comparable to the quarterfinal round despite featuring two semifinalists.

Based on the lowest listed price for each match, attending all eight matches from the quarterfinals through the final would have totaled $27,234 at the time of the snapshot.

"The data shows demand concentrating sharply at the top of the bracket, with the final trading in a different range than every other remaining match," said John Smith, spokesperson for Star Tickets. "At the same time, the snapshot recorded meaningful differences between host cities within the same round, which is useful context for soccer fans weighing which match to attend."

The knockout rounds covered by the report span seven venues across the United States: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which hosts both a quarterfinal and the third-place match; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, site of the July 19 final. The full report, including the complete match-by-match table and methodology, is available on the Star Tickets website.

Figures reflect resale listings recorded on the Star Tickets marketplace on July 7, 2026, following the conclusion of the Round of 16. Resale prices change continuously as inventory is listed and sold; the report documents listed prices at the time of the snapshot and does not represent final transaction prices.



About Star Tickets:



Star Tickets is an online ticket marketplace offering access to millions of tickets for concerts, sports, theatre performances, and live entertainment events in the United States and internationally. The platform is optimized for desktop and mobile users and backed by customer support.



E-mail: media@startickets.com





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Source: GetFeatured