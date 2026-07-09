Peritoneal Dialysis Market worth $14.16 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Peritoneal Dialysis Market is projected to grow from about USD 10.04 billion in 2026 to USD 14.16 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Browse through 280 market data tables and 60 figures spread across 300 pages and the in-depth TOC on the 'Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.04 billion

USD 10.04 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.16 billion

USD 14.16 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.0%

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends & Insights:

By disease indication, the end-stage renal disease segment dominated the market, with a share of 53.4% in 2025

By end user, the home care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3%.

By offerings, the products segment dominated the market, with a share of 86.2% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6%.

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The increasing number of elderly individuals is probably the most significant contributing factor toward the rising demands for effective treatment of peritoneal dialysis at home for kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease is a major risk among the elderly, given that numerous physiological changes in renal function occur with age, and comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension are also very common among the elderly. As the global population ages, the number of patients developing CKD is increasing. Consequently, a large population will need dialysis, and for the geriatric population, PD will be advantageous, as it can be done at home; this will improve quality of life, as such patients are able to remain independent and are less frequently admitted to the hospital. More importantly, existing evidence demonstrates that PD provides additional benefits for elderly patients compared with hemodialysis, including improved patient satisfaction and preservation of residual kidney function. However, home dialysis reduces the burden on healthcare facilities, making it the most critical solution to the healthcare needs of the elderly population. This is why there is a vulnerability of elderly patients towards kidney diseases, which has increased PD adoption as the preferred dialysis technique to treat them with the most effective method according to their needs.

The peritoneal solution bags segment accounts for the largest share of the peritoneal dialysis market.

The market share for peritoneal dialysis solution bags was the largest because these are one-time, single-use consumables that require continuous replenishment. In contrast to a dialysis machine, which is purchased only once, solution bags must be used every day, with demand consistently high. Consequently, a constant revenue stream will be created for manufacturers and suppliers. Patients on peritoneal dialysis also require a minimum number of bags per day, thereby increasing consumption. The reason why the solution bag segment remains on top in this market for peritoneal dialysis is that these bags are used and replaced at a high rate.

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The Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) segment holds the largest market share of the peritoneal dialysis market.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) has been associated with good patient outcomes, notably the longer preservation of residual kidney function compared to hemodialysis. CAPD's gentle and continuous nature helps reduce stress on the kidneys, allowing patients to retain their ability at least for a long time. Moreover, the number of hospitalizations in CAPD patients is much smaller in comparison with hemodialysis patients, and this is mainly because of the home-based mode of treatment, as it reduces the threat of infections and complications possible at clinical levels. All these make CAPD patients healthier, with a higher quality of life and lower healthcare costs.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This is mainly driven by proactive healthcare reforms and policies initiated by governments in these nations for better access to dialysis treatments. Such measures concentrate on hospital infrastructures and making such basic dialysis facilities accessible to low-income groups. This includes increasing healthcare programs, then funding and subsidizing treatment costs, and raising public awareness of kidney disease and its management among governments as a strategy to address such significant disparities in access to healthcare. In that case, commitment towards improved healthcare delivery for underserved populations fosters a more inclusive environment to support peritoneal dialysis, which further drives the market growth in the region.

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Top Companies in Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

The Top Companies in Peritoneal Dialysis Market include Vantive (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany), Mozarc Medical (Ireland), Davita Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Diaverum AB (Sweden), Medionics (Canada), Newsol Technologies (Canada), Apollo Dialysis Pvt Ltd (India), U.S. Renal Care, Inc. (US), Northwest Kidney Centers (US), Relavo (US), Mitra Industries Pvt Ltd (India), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), AMECATH (Egypt), Polymedicure (India), Huaren Pharmaceutical (China), AWAK Technologies (Singapore), Innovative Renal Care (US), Romsons (India), SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Renax Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Advin Health Care (India).

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