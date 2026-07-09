e.l.f. Cosmetics: e.l.f. launches "Grip, Set, Go," in partnership with RED Driver Training, democratising access to a skill that lasts a lifetime.

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), today announced it is giving away thousands of driving lessons to UK learners with RED Driver Training, democratising access to one of the most financially out-of-reach milestones facing young people in the UK today.

e.l.f., which stands for every eye, lip and face, is a brand that has always believed the most powerful thing it can offer is access - to beauty, to confidence and now, to the driving seat. e.l.f.'s "Grip Set Go" campaign aims to help thousands of young people unlock independence, opportunity and for many, their first real taste of freedom.

Learning to drive in the UK has become one of the most inaccessible rites of passage for the next generation*:

On average, learning to drive costs UK learners up to £3,000.

63,000 new drivers are looking for lessons every month against an average pass rate of just 48%, needing approximately 26-30 hours of lessons to get there.

60% of young people have abandoned lessons altogether because of rising costs, walking away from a skill that unlocks 1 in 6 jobs in the UK and, for many, their first real taste of independence.

1 in 4 Brits say they can't afford driving lessons to obtain a driving license

For young people, driving isn't simply about passing a test, its freedom from public transport limitations and access to work and social mobility. e.l.f. is here to give thousands of learners a head start and a powerful signal that their starting point does not have to define their finish line.

e.l.f. commissioned its own research to discover:**

Over 70% of women surveyed in the UK say that getting a driver's license made them - or would make them - feel more empowered

More than a third of surveyed women have missed out on a job opportunity because they didn't have a driving license

Half of surveyed women say the ability to drive affects their earning potential

Over 60% of those surveyed under the age of 35 agree that having a driving license is essential for career progression

"e.l.f. have always been in the business of serving the underserved, of finding the places where we can do something bold and do something good at the same time," said

Yana Yarmova, General Manager, EMEA, e.l.f. Brands. "'Grip, Set, Go' is a perfect expression of who we are: bold disruptors with a kind heart, showing up in unexpected places where we can create something meaningful. We want every learner who gets behind the wheel with one of these lessons to feel confident and capable to show up as their best selves every single day."

Thousands of UK learners can win a block of 10 hours of free lessons ***, redeemable with RED Driver Training, by entering the "Grip, Set, Go" sweepstakes

The campaign goes further than the vouchers:

Educational content from RED Driver Training instructors shared across e.l.f.'s social channels: practical, expert-led guidance for learners at every stage of their journey

An in-person consumer activation at the Power Grip Garage, bringing the "Grip, Set, Go" experience directly to communities on 30th July at Protein Studios, London

15 e.l.f.-branded cars on the road nationwide: deployed in the cities where test centre waitlists are longest and learner pressure is highest

The "Grip Set, Go" sweepstakes is open from 9th July to 31st July. UK learners can visit https://www.elfcosmetics.co.uk/pages/elfplatessweepstakes to enter the sweepstakes and view the sweepstakes' official rules and prize description.

Anisa Fatima, Instructor at RED Driver Training, said:

"As a driving instructor, I've seen first-hand how much learning to drive can change someone's life. Unfortunately, I've also seen more and more learners delay or give up altogether because financial pressures make it harder to prioritise learning to drive. That's why initiatives like 'Grip, Set, Go' are so important."

Katherine Legge, Pro Racing Driver and e.l.f. Ambassador said:

"Driving gave me confidence long before it gave me a career. Everyone deserves the chance to experience that, but for too many young people today in the UK, the cost of learning has become a barrier."

That's why I'm excited to support e.l.f.'s 'Grip, Set, Go' campaign. e.l.f. has always championed access and confidence, and this campaign is about giving thousands of learners the opportunity to develop a skill that can genuinely change their lives."

"Grip, Set, Go" takes its name and spirit from two of e.l.f.'s best-loved products: Power Grip Primer and Power Grip Setting Spray. Both were built around the idea of makeup that doesn't quit and e.l.f. is borrowing that same emotional truth for UK learner drivers. e.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer and Setting Spray help makeup looks lasts - e.l.f. wants to democratise access to a skill that lasts a lifetime.

The campaign's tagline "Grip, Set, Go" is a fitting metaphor for what e.l.f. hopes this investment will give UK learners: to own your starting point, to settle in feeling empowered, and go forth with the power skill that lasts a lifetime.

Shop the e.l.f Power Grip Primer (£11) and the Power Grip Setting Spray (£11) on elfcosmetics.co.uk .

Press Enquiries red@heliumagency.co.uk. www.reddrivingschool.com

Media contact e.l.f@seengroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elf-launches-grip-set-go-in-partnership-with-red-driver-training-democratising-access-to-a-skill-that-lasts-a-lifetime-302822008.html