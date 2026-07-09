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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
386 Leser
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Remergify, Inc.: Wipeboard Launches Family Wipeboard, a Shared Digital Whiteboard Built for the Way Households Actually Run

New standalone product brings chore charts, weekly schedules, and shared family boards into one simple space every member of the household can see and use - for $12 a month

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Wipeboard.io, the collaborative whiteboard platform known as "the whiteboard your whole team will actually use," today announced the launch of Family Wipeboard, a standalone product designed specifically for households. Available now at family.wipeboard.io, Family Wipeboard gives busy families a single shared space for chore charts, weekly schedules, grocery lists, meal plans, and everything else that usually lives on the refrigerator door - or gets lost in a group text.

While the core Wipeboard platform serves small teams, agencies, and consultants, Family Wipeboard was rebuilt from the ground up for home life. There is nothing to configure and no learning curve: parents set up boards in minutes, and every family member - from grade-schoolers to grandparents - can check assignments, mark off chores, and add to shared lists from any phone, tablet, or computer.

Family Wipeboard includes:

  • Chore & Responsibility Boards - assign tasks by family member, track completion, and keep everyone accountable without nagging.

  • Allowance and Rewards Tracking - parents set allowance goals and extra rewards can be earned for daily and weekly tasks that are completed. Kids can save rewards points for better rewards.

  • The Weekly Family Board - practices, appointments, pickups, and plans in one at-a-glance view of the week ahead.

  • Shared Lists - groceries, meal plans, and to-dos that update instantly for everyone in the household.

  • One Household, One Price - a single $12/month plan covers the entire family, with no per-person fees.

"Every family already has a system - it's just usually a mix of sticky notes, a whiteboard in the kitchen, and three different group chats," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify, Wipeboard's parent company. "Family Wipeboard takes the thing that already works - a board everyone can see - and makes it work everywhere. Kids know what's expected. Parents stop repeating themselves. The week actually runs."

Family Wipeboard joins a growing family of Wipeboard products purpose-built for specific communities, including Wipeboard for Education and Wipeboard for Homeschool.

Pricing and Availability

Family Wipeboard is available today at family.wipeboard.io for $12 per month per household. New families can sign up and have their first board running in under five minutes.

About Wipeboard

Wipeboard (wipeboard.io) is the whiteboard your whole team will actually use - a simple, collaborative workspace for small teams, agencies, consultants, families, and classrooms. Wipeboard is a Remergify company.

About Remergify

Remergify is a Miami-based technology holding company that develops and operates a portfolio of software, identity, anti-counterfeiting and civic technology ventures. Learn more at remergify.com.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine
Wipeboard.io
stuart@wipeboard.io

###

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wipeboard-launches-family-wipeboard-a-shared-digital-whiteboard-built-for-the-1188897

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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