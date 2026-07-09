Castries, Saint Lucia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Rifbid today announced the launch of AI agents designed to help financial institutions verify the information that supports financing decisions across the full lifecycle of a deal.

Rifbid launches AI agents designed to support continuous verification of financing information for financial institutions.

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The platform is designed for lenders and financial institutions that need stronger visibility into borrower-submitted information, supporting documents, repayment events, and changes that may occur after origination. Rifbid's AI agents are intended to verify receivables, contracts, revenue, milestones, and payment events by checking information against source materials such as documents, business systems, email records, portals, and bank data.

The launch responds to a growing need among financial institutions for more reliable verification infrastructure as AI-generated documents, altered records, and incomplete borrower data become more difficult to detect through manual review alone.

Rifbid's agents are designed to operate independently of borrower self-reporting and continue monitoring relevant financing data after a deal has been approved.

"Financial institutions need a clearer way to verify the information behind a financing decision, not only at the point of approval but throughout the life of the agreement," said Keeghan Patrick, Co-Founder of Rifbid. "Rifbid was built to give lenders stronger visibility into the underlying events that determine whether a financing agreement remains accurate, current, and properly supported."

Rifbid's AI agents are designed to support four core verification functions:

Verify invoices, contracts, milestones, and payment events against source materials.

Monitor relevant financing data after origination.

Identify changes or inconsistencies in supporting information.

Connect verified information to controlled repayment workflows.

The company is initially focused on financial institutions that provide business financing and require stronger verification controls across receivables, contracts, and repayment activity. By continuously checking the information that underpins a financing agreement, Rifbid is designed to help institutions improve document review, strengthen information controls, and make financing decisions with greater confidence.

"Many financing workflows still depend on static files and point-in-time checks," said Shergaun Roserie, Co-Founder of Rifbid. "Rifbid introduces a more continuous approach, where the data supporting a financing agreement can be verified as conditions change."

Rifbid is preparing early enterprise deployments with financial institutions and plans to expand its verification infrastructure for lenders that require stronger monitoring across complex financing workflows. The company's long-term objective is to build a verification and settlement-control layer that supports more transparent, reliable, and data-driven financing.

About Rifbid

Rifbid is an AI verification infrastructure company serving financial institutions. Its AI agents are designed to continuously verify receivables, contracts, revenue, milestones, and repayment events across the lifecycle of financing agreements. By checking information against source materials and connecting verified data to repayment workflows, Rifbid helps financial institutions strengthen financing verification, improve information controls, and support faster underwriting processes.

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Source: Rifbid Inc.