Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Frédérick Tremblay, President and Chief Operating Officer Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), along with his colleagues, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of three new ETFs: the Desjardins Active Canadian Bond Universe ETF (TSX: DACU), Desjardins Canadian Equity Leaders ETF (TSX: DACL) and Desjardins Global Opportunities ETF (TSX: DAGL).





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With the launch of these three actively managed ETFs, Desjardins is directly addressing the concrete needs of investors and advisors in terms of portfolio construction. Building on the long-standing experience and established track record of our investment teams, DI offers solutions covering Canadian equities, Canadian fixed income and global equities. The ETF versions of these solutions optimize flexibility and efficiency for investors. These solutions are actively managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. and aim to offer investors competitive products that stand out.

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

For more information about Desjardins ETFs, visit DesjardinsETF.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304601

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange