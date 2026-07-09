TailorMed and Tennr Announce Collaboration to Streamline Patient Medication Workflows

Collaboration connects referral automation and medication journey support for infusion centers, specialty pharmacies, and the patients they serve

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / TailorMed, a leading medication success platform, and Tennr, the patient orchestration platform that moves patients from script to seat, today announced a collaboration designed to help infusion centers and specialty pharmacies streamline patient access, affordability, and adherence workflows. The collaboration brings together two advanced technology platforms focused on reducing burden for care teams and their patients. Tennr helps providers automate referral intake, documentation review, and access-related workflows, while TailorMed helps organizations identify, manage, and optimize medication affordability and ongoing support opportunities for patients across the entire care journey.

The companies will begin with an integration, with Pure Infusion as the first customer, that will create a more connected access infrastructure so teams can identify care barriers earlier and move patients toward treatment faster.

"Our work has always been about getting patients care faster," said Trey Holterman, CEO of Tennr. "We exist to get patients care before they fall into the infamous black hole of U.S. healthcare. The biggest reason we see patients not getting access to medication is fear and uncertainty around what the medication will cost them personally and what resources they have at their disposal to cover those costs. With Tennr and TailorMed, we can call and give patients all the financial information they'll need. "

"Getting a patient referred and empowering them to succeed in their medication journey are two halves of the same problem," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO of TailorMed. "Tennr has built remarkable technology for the first half and we've built a vast network and robust solution set for the second. Bringing the pieces together means fewer patients falling in the gap between a referral and the start of care."

"Our patients need to access care quickly, barrier-free," said Brady Porter, Chief Commercial Officer, at Pure Infusion. "Working with Tennr and TailorMed lets our team move patients from referral to treatment faster, with less friction and more confidence."

The collaboration reflects a broader movement in healthcare toward connected technology infrastructure that supports care teams and patients across traditionally fragmented access, intake, affordability, and adherence workflows.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed reaches 75 million patients and has secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform connects providers, pharmacies, patients, and life sciences companies through one coordinated infrastructure designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com.

About Tennr

Founded by Stanford alums, Tennr has raised over $160 million from IVP, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, GV, ICONIQ, Foundation Capital, and Frank Slootman with the purpose of eliminating patient care delays across the U.S. by helping healthcare providers get patients the right care, at the right time, in the right setting. Tennr.com

Media Contacts

TailorMed:

Jennifer Martin jenm@tailormed.co

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

+1 516 776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

Tennr:

Maddie Buras maddie@tennr.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-and-tennr-announce-collaboration-to-streamline-patient-medi-1188899