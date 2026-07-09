Geon Performance Solutions Appoints Cathy Dodd as Chief Commercial Officer

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Geon Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, today announced the appointment of Cathy Dodd as chief commercial officer (CCO). In this role, Dodd will oversee the company's sales, marketing and business development strategies to expand Geon's global reach. She will assume the role July 13th, 2026.

As CCO, Dodd will lead Geon's efforts to collaborate with customers on solving complex challenges and developing innovative, sustainable solutions across the markets the company serves, including medical, building and infrastructure, power and communications, transportation, industrial and consumer applications.

"Cathy brings an impressive record of leadership, business transformation and value creation across global manufacturing and distribution organizations," said Geon Chief Executive Officer, Tracy Garrison. "Throughout her career, she has built, scaled and transformed multi-billion-dollar platforms and organizations, guiding teams through growth, acquisitions and operational excellence initiatives. Her experience positions her well to drive Geon's commercial strategy and expand our market share."

Dodd brings extensive experience in the specialty materials industry, having held leadership roles at Honeywell, Eastman and Avient (formerly PolyOne). At Avient, she served as chief commercial officer, senior vice president and president of distribution. Most recently, she was chief executive officer of Formerra, a global performance materials distributor with deep expertise in medical materials.

"Through my relationship with Geon throughout the years, I have seen tremendous growth and transformation," said Dodd. "I look forward to building on that momentum by identifying new opportunities, partnerships and ventures that accelerate Geon's growth, deepen its roots in existing markets, and deliver differentiated value for customers."

About Geon Performance Solutions

Geon Performance Solutions unlocks the power of polymers for the future. From biomedical materials from our medical division, Foster, LLC, to building materials, automotive, connectivity, and appliances, customers in these markets rely on the portfolio of compounding solutions, highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin, engineered resin technologies, and full-service contract manufacturing that we deliver. In every formulation, collaboration, and challenge we're shaping the brilliance of tomorrow and providing a formidable advantage by engineering what's possible. Geon has approximately 1,200 global associates and 14 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. Geon is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Jen Martin, Marketing Director

Jennifer.Martin@geon.com

+1-440-249-1508

SOURCE: Geon Performance Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/geon-performance-solutions-appoints-cathy-dodd-as-chief-commercial-officer-1188863