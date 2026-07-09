Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - AdKit, the advertising platform connecting AI agents to ad accounts, today announced the expansion of its MCP service to LinkedIn Ads. B2B marketers and agencies can now use any MCP-compatible AI assistant to build professional audiences, launch Sponsored Content campaigns, flag wasted spend, and write client reports through AdKit's LinkedIn Ads MCP, with every change held as a draft until a human approves it.

AdKit Expands LinkedIn Ads MCP, Bringing AI Agents to B2B Advertising



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LinkedIn has long been one of the most manual platforms in paid media, requiring advertisers to assemble audiences one job title at a time and build the same client reports by hand each week. It is also one of the least forgiving, with strict ad account policies and daily budgets that can overspend by as much as 50 percent. AdKit routes every agent request through the official LinkedIn Marketing API, an approach built for accounts where mistakes are expensive.

LinkedIn is the most expensive place in advertising to make a mistake," said Nico Jeannen, Founder and CEO of AdKit. "Hundreds of marketers already save hours a week drafting with their agents, and nothing spends until they say go."

The expansion continues a rapid buildout since the service launched in April with two platforms, with a new ad channel added roughly every month since. The platform is used by more than 500 marketers and agencies, and each new channel ships with a free skill that gives agents the campaign structures and guardrails experienced media buyers rely on.

LinkedIn is the fifth ad platform covered by AdKit's ads MCP server, with additional channels planned. The company sees the layer between AI agents and ad accounts becoming a standard piece of the B2B marketing stack as more campaign work shifts to autonomous assistants.

About AdKit

AdKit is an advertising platform that connects AI agents to ad accounts across five major ad platforms, including LinkedIn. Founded by media buyer Nico Jeannen, the company builds tools that let marketers hand repetitive campaign work to their agents while keeping final approval on every change.

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Source: Plentisoft