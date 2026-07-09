Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos and Rune accelerate AI-enabled logistics to support Indo-Pacific military operations

RESTON, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and Rune Technologies Inc. are partnering to help military organizations anticipate logistics requirements, improve resource availability, and strengthen mission readiness through AI-enabled predictive sustainment capabilities designed for contested and distributed operational environments.

The partnership combines Rune's AI-enabled predictive logistics and sustainment mission command software with Leidos' AI-enabled decision advantage and course-of-action generation capabilities to provide commanders with greater sustainment insight and decision support across contested environments, including the unique distance, time, scale and maritime challenges of the Indo-Pacific region.

"Sustaining forces across the vast distances of the Indo-Pacific requires the ability to understand logistics demand before it affects mission execution," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president, Airborne & Mission Solutions. "Together with Rune, we're giving commanders the insight and decision support they need to improve logistics visibility and increase readiness in complex and dispersed operating areas, today, not years from now."

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities designed to help military organizations sustain operations where speed, distance and uncertainty can challenge readiness.

"Technology alone doesn't solve logistics challenges in the Indo-Pacific," said David Tuttle, Co-Founder & CEO of Rune Technologies. "Winning in this environment requires using technology to connect data across planning, decision-making, and execution in complex operational environments to enable sustainment at speed. By combining Rune's AI-enabled predictive logistics capabilities with Leidos' enterprise data integration expertise, we're helping commanders do exactly that."

The Leidos and Rune partnership reflects Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy and its focus on AI-enabled decision advantage, mission software and operational readiness, helping commanders anticipate sustainment requirements before they become mission challenges.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with more than 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Rune Technologies

Rune Technologies is revolutionizing military logistics through AI-enabled predictive software that operates in contested environments where communications are denied or degraded. Rune's TyrOS platform transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs, optimize resources, and enable distributed operations at machine speed-even when supply lines are targeted by near-peer adversaries. Founded by veterans with deep operational experience and Silicon Valley engineering talent, Rune is ensuring military effectiveness through precise execution of critical logistics operations. For more information, visit runetech.co.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contacts:

Leidos

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

Rune

Sam Polstein

(646) 337-1472

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.