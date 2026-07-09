Global Banking School (GBS): GBS outperforms the higher education sector across all seven themes in National Student Survey 2026

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Banking School (GBS) has once again outperformed the UK higher education sector across all seven core themes of the 2026 National Student Survey (NSS), highlighting its continued commitment to delivering an outstanding student experience.

Published today by the Office for Students (OfS), the latest NSS results reflect GBS's continued focus on high-quality teaching, academic support and student success, with consistently high levels of student satisfaction and strong year-on-year performance.

The 2026 results for GBS are based on 6,488 published student responses - an increase of 1,087 responses compared with 2025, providing an even stronger and more representative picture of the student experience at GBS.

The results come at a particularly significant time for GBS, as it celebrates its 2026 graduation ceremonies this month across Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and London. Six thousand graduates are marking the successful completion of their studies, including in sectors vital to the UK economy, such as construction management, digital technology and health and social care.

GBS outperformed the sector average across all seven NSS themes, with the highest satisfaction scores were achieved in Teaching on my Course and Academic Support, both recording 92.9% student satisfaction.

James Kennedy, CEO of GBS, said: "We are incredibly proud of these results and what they represent. They reflect the dedication of our students, the commitment of our academic and professional services colleagues, and our shared focus on providing an outstanding student experience.

"As we celebrate our graduation ceremonies across Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and London this month, it is particularly rewarding to see our students recognise the quality of their experience at GBS. While these results are something to celebrate, they also inspire us to keep listening to our students and continually enhancing every aspect of the education and support we provide."

GBS offers flexible, career-focused higher education programmes designed to meet the needs of today's learners, many of whom balance their studies alongside jobs, family responsibilities and running their own businesses. Through industry-relevant courses delivered across its campuses in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, GBS continues to widen participation to higher education while equipping students with the knowledge, skills and confidence to succeed in their chosen careers.

The 2026 NSS results underline GBS's commitment to delivering an outstanding student experience and to continually enhancing teaching, learning and student support.

Notes to Editors

The National Student Survey (NSS) is an annual survey that gathers feedback from eligible students across UK higher education providers on the quality of their academic experience.

The 2026 GBS results are based on 6,488 published student responses , with a publication response rate of 81.2% .

, with a publication response rate of . Global Banking School (GBS) is a higher education provider with campuses in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, delivering career-focused programmes in partnership with respected UK universities.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005236/GBS_2026.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gbs-outperforms-the-higher-education-sector-across-all-seven-themes-in-national-student-survey-2026-302822127.html