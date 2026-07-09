London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Moss has announced the launch of its latest summer suiting collection, specifically designed to meet the demands of destination weddings and warm-weather celebrations. The new line introduces unstructured silhouettes, breathable fabric blends, and a lighter colour palette, offering grooms, wedding parties, and guests a modern alternative to rigid, traditional formalwear.

Moss Launches New Summer Suiting Collection Tailored for Destination Weddings

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The collection arrives at a time when destination weddings are seeing a notable rise in popularity. According to data from the 2025 UK Wedding Report by Bridebook, more than a quarter of couples consider hosting their wedding abroad after becoming engaged. Driven by the appeal of reliable climates and non-traditional venues, this shift has changed what men look for in wedding attire, increasing the demand for garments that manage heat effectively whilst maintaining a sharp, tailored appearance.

To address warmer climates, the collection places a heavy emphasis on lightweight construction. Key pieces include 100% linen suits engineered with an unlined jacket and soft shoulders to ensure maximum airflow and comfort. Cut in the brand's elegant tailored fit, this lightweight single-breasted design is available in seven distinct colourways, providing versatility across varying tropical and Mediterranean backdrops.

For formal evening events and golden hour receptions, the range introduces double-breasted suits crafted from a premium wool, silk, and linen cloth woven by Italy's historic E. Thomas mill. This Italian range is offered in soft, sunlit shades including mauve, aqua, and neutral tones, allowing wearers to lean away from conventional dark winter tones.

The collection also introduces relaxed-fit silhouettes for a more casual aesthetic. Constructed from a linen and cotton blend, the combination offers a highly re-wearable ensemble suitable for both the wedding day and smart-casual summer wardrobes long after the wedding season concludes.

The complete wedding collection is available now, spanning regular, slim, tailored, and relaxed silhouettes to accommodate all roles within the wedding party, from the groom to the guests.

About Moss

With nearly 175 years of tailoring expertise, Moss is a premier UK menswear destination for dressed-up moments and refined wardrobes, offering modern suiting, elevated daily wear, and curated accessories.

Founded in the late 1800s by Moses Moss, who pioneered ready-to-wear garments from Savile Row offcuts, the brand has grown into a trusted high-street institution. Today, Moss combines its rich heritage with contemporary design, alongside an expert hire service that makes high-quality, formal outfit curation accessible for one-off milestone occasions.

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Source: Plentisoft