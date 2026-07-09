EQS-News: Protocase / Key word(s): Manufacturing

The Protocase Companies Mark Major U.S. Manufacturing Milestone With Launch of Laser Cutting Operations in Wilmington



09.07.2026 / 20:10 CET/CEST

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Latest Investment Expands Production Capacity and Strengthens the Company's Growing U.S. Manufacturing Footprint WILMINGTON, NC - July 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Protocase Companies today announced the launch of laser cutting operations at its Wilmington, North Carolina manufacturing facility, marking a major milestone in the company's continued expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint. The first production parts were successfully cut on July 7, bringing one of Protocase's foundational manufacturing capabilities to its rapidly growing U.S. operation. Laser cutting is one of the core technologies behind Protocase's proprietary High Velocity Mass Customization (HVMC) manufacturing model. Bringing the capability to Wilmington establishes end-to-end precision sheet metal fabrication within the company's U.S. operation, increases production capacity and supports the fast turnaround times customers rely on for custom-manufactured parts. The milestone comes during a period of rapid growth for the company's North Carolina operations. Between May and July, The Protocase Companies grew its Wilmington workforce from 39 employees to 72 while continuing to expand production inside its 20,900-square-foot manufacturing facility. The investment reflects the company's long-term commitment to growing advanced manufacturing capacity in the United States while creating highly skilled manufacturing careers in southeastern North Carolina. "High Velocity Mass Customization isn't just about the equipment. It's about how experienced people, proven systems, smart facilities, and years of proven advanced manufacturing know-how work in harmony together. Bringing laser cutting to Wilmington is another step in building a stronger manufacturing operation. Every capability we add gives us more capacity to serve customers while maintaining the speed and quality they've come to expect from Protocase," said Co-founder and Vice President Dr. Doug Milburn. For engineers, researchers and product developers, manufacturing speed often determines how quickly ideas become prototypes, products and breakthroughs. Expanding core production capabilities in Wilmington enables Protocase to move more projects from design to finished parts in days instead of weeks, helping customers accelerate development without compromising precision or quality. Protocase is already investing in the next phase of its Wilmington expansion. A dedicated CNC machining operation is planned to further broaden its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, while exploratory plans are underway for a larger Wilmington campus that would include expanded manufacturing space and corporate offices to support continued growth. With laser cutting now online and additional investments already underway, Wilmington is becoming an increasingly important manufacturing hub for The Protocase Companies. Each new capability strengthens the company's ability to deliver rapid, custom manufacturing to engineers, innovators and organizations across the United States and around the world. About The Protocase Companies The Protocase Companies are leaders in rapid custom manufacturing, advanced computing infrastructure and precision manufacturing solutions. Through Protocase, the company pioneered its High Velocity Mass Customization manufacturing model, enabling engineers, researchers and innovators to receive precision sheet metal parts, CNC machined components and custom electronic enclosures in days rather than weeks. The Protocase Companies also include 45Drives, a leader in open-source data storage and private cloud infrastructure, and ProtoSpace Manufacturing, which provides advanced precision manufacturing services. Headquartered in Sydney, Nova Scotia, with a rapidly expanding U.S. manufacturing operation in Wilmington, North Carolina, The Protocase Companies serve customers across aerospace, defense, robotics, scientific research, advanced computing, industrial technology and other innovation-driven industries worldwide. Contact:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

Protocase@PhillComm.Global

News Source: Protocase





09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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