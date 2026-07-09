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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
104 Leser
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Foundation Software Helps Contractors Prepare for a Construction Accounting Software Demo

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, has released a new article titled "Prepping for a FOUNDATION Construction Accounting Demo." It details how to prepare for, evaluate and follow up on a construction software demo so that contractors can make a confident, informed investment.

Construction accounting software has grown increasingly sophisticated, giving users more opportunities to streamline operations - from job costing and payroll to reporting and compliance.

To help contractors take full advantage of what today's solutions offer, Foundation Software has outlined key considerations for approaching a software demo with purpose and clarity.

The article gives contractors a framework for walking in with the right questions, the right people and a clear sense of what to look for. It covers:

  • Identifying pain points and turning them into targeted questions before the demo

  • Bringing accounting, project management and leadership together for a complete perspective

  • Separating "needs" from "wants" to keep the evaluation focused and practical

  • Reviewing real workflows - job setup, payroll and change orders - to see how the software performs

  • Debriefing individually and as a team to align on next steps

Construction professionals who approach the demo with this framework are better positioned to consider features against their real workflows and compare options on their own terms.

To get ready for a construction accounting demo, read the full article.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-helps-contractors-prepare-for-a-construction-1185912

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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