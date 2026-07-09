Global Technology Innovator, HPE CEO Antonio Neri Headlines UNICO National's 103rd Annual Italian American Awards Gala Honoring Exceptional Leadership in Business, Military Service, and Social Impact

An Unforgettable Evening Celebrating the Italian American Spirit and Excellence

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United States, will host its prestigious 103rd Annual Italian American Awards Gala on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Florida. This signature black-tie event will bring together business executives, civic leaders, veterans, philanthropists, and supporters from across the country for an inspiring evening celebrating heritage, community, achievement, and service.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership and Social Impact will be presented to Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Born in Argentina to Italian parents, Neri rose from customer service engineer to CEO of one of the world's leading technology companies, transforming HPE into a global leader in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise networking while championing responsible innovation.

"Antonio Neri exemplifies visionary leadership," said Joseph Nasello, National President of UNICO National. "His remarkable career reflects the determination that defines both the Italian American experience and the American dream."

Joining Neri are four exceptional honorees whose impressive accomplishments span decorated military service, business and community leadership, and cultural advocacy.

Carl Graziano will receive the Fornelli Award for his courageous military service as a decorated Vietnam veteran, earning two Purple Hearts, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Army Commendation Medal before dedicating decades to public service.

The Basilone Award will be presented to David Camilleri, a United States Marine Corps veteran and New Jersey State Police Sergeant recognized for distinguished combat service in Kosovo and Iraq and his continued commitment to protecting communities.

Former UNICO National President and Merrill Lynch Senior Vice President Chris DiMattio will receive the Vastola Award for his outstanding business leadership and decades of service to charitable and Italian American organizations.

The Cianci Award will honor attorney, educator, and host of the nationally acclaimed Italian American Podcast, Patrick O'Boyle, for his tireless work preserving and promoting Italian American history, culture, and traditions.

"This year's honorees embody excellence, courage, and selfless service," said Brian Guarco, Executive Vice President of UNICO National. "Their accomplishments inspire future generations and reflect the very best of our organization and our heritage."

More than an awards celebration, the gala is one of UNICO National's premier fundraising events, helping support the nonprofit's more than $1 million annual support for scholarships, charitable grants, veterans' initiatives, cancer research, mental health programs, and educational outreach.

Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner, inspiring award presentations, exceptional entertainment, and unparalleled networking while supporting a mission that has changed lives for more than a century.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting consultant@unico.org.

Founded in 1922, UNICO National is the nation's largest Italian American service organization. Guided by its motto, "Service Above Self," UNICO National preserves Italian American heritage while improving communities through education, philanthropy, and volunteer service.

Contact:

UNICO National

consultant@unico.org

202-750-0248

SOURCE: UNICO National

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/global-technology-innovator-hpe-ceo-antonio-neri-headlines-unico-nationals-103rd-annual-i-1188937