MBG DEVELOPMENTS: Dr. Amr El Adl Sets a New Benchmark in Global Real Estate Investment

MBG Developments takes a pioneering step in exporting Egyptian real estate to the USA and Europe, while unveiling its latest project, Diplo East, in the heart of the Diplomatic District at Egypt's New Capital.

CAIRO, EG / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / MBG Developments, led by its CEO Dr. Amr El Adl, today announced its unprecedented success in positioning Egyptian real estate on the global map. In a historic first for the industry, Dr. El Adl has become the first Egyptian developer to successfully export real estate to the United States and Europe.



Executing a large-scale export strategy that directly connects premium Egyptian properties with investors across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East - a milestone no other developer in the New Administrative Capital has achieved.

His extensive outreach across key markets - including New York, New Jersey, Florida, France, Poland, and the GCC - has established MBG Developments as the premier gateway for international stakeholders looking to capitalize on Egypt's rapid urban transformation.

A Leader Forged by Medicine and Elite Sport.

Dr. El Adl leadership is defined by a unique multidisciplinary background. As an accomplished dental surgeon, he built his career on surgical precision, meticulous attention to detail, and an uncompromising commitment to quality - principles he now applies to every square meter MBG Developments delivers. His medical training instilled a patient-first philosophy that has evolved into a client-first culture: diagnosing market needs accurately, planning with precision, and executing flawlessly.

Dr. El Adl continues to shape the sport at the highest levels, serving as a Board Member of the Egyptian Handball Federation and Head of the Medical Committee for the Arab Handball Federation - a role that uniquely merges his two worlds of sports and medicine. The discipline, teamwork, and resilience of championship-level athletics remain the operating system behind his business ventures.

We are not merely selling units; we are building bridges between Egypt and the global investment community, said Dr. El Adl. "My background - spanning elite athletics, medicine, and now real estate - has taught me that high-performance results are rooted in vision, rigorous discipline, and uncompromising quality. Whether I am managing an international sports federation, treating a patient, or developing a landmark project, the objective remains the same: creating excellence and delivering long-term value."

Launching "Diplo East" Diplomatic District.

In line with this global vision, Dr. El Adl officially announced the launch of the premier project, "Diplo East." Strategically located in the heart of the New Administrative Capital's exclusive Diplomatic District, the project overlooks 190 diplomatic missions, the Diplomatic University, and the Diplomatic Club - placing it at the epicenter of international presence in the region.

Diplo East has been master-planned as a low-density, villa-led community with a rare composition in the market: 80% villas and palaces, 20% high-end apartments, and 70% of the compound dedicated to landscape and water features, ensuring every residence opens onto uninterrupted natural views.

"Diplo East is a high-alpha asset designed for those who understand the value of location and scarcity," says Dr. El Adl. "With 80% of the compound dedicated to villas and 70% to landscape and water features, and with our proximity to the global diplomatic corridor, we are providing a unique intersection of maximum security, prestige, and urban luxury. We are curating a selection of villas, palaces, and high-end units tailored for diplomats, international high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors.

Contact:

Email: ahmed.eladl@mbgeg.com

SOURCE: MBG DEVELOPMENTS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dr.-amr-el-adl-sets-a-new-benchmark-in-global-real-estate-investment-1188957