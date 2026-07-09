Commencement Bank Hires Vice President & SBA Lending Manager, Erin Shannon

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Commencement Bank, a subsidiary of Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBWA), announced the addition of Vice President and Small Business Administration (SBA) Manager, Erin Shannon. Shannon will serve as the Bank's subject matter expert and operational lead for all Small Business Administration (SBA) lending activity.

Shannon brings more than 20 years of banking experience with a specialized focus on SBA lending. Her background includes SBA loan operations, commercial and industrial loan processing, loan servicing, compliance, and program management. In past roles, she served as an SBA Loan Specialist at Washington Trust Bank. Prior to that, she was SBA Manager and Vice President at 1st Security Bank of Washington, where she established and led the bank's SBA department, developed policies and procedures, trained lending teams, and managed SBA lending activities under both the 7(a) and 504 programs.

"As a community bank, we believe clients need access to knowledgeable bankers who specialize in these funding programs. Working with someone who focuses solely on SBA lending improves the process on all sides and enhances our client experience. Erin's extensive knowledge and proven ability to build successful SBA programs will further strengthen our support of local business owners," said Nigel English, President & Chief Operating Officer.

Although Commencement Bank has always offered SBA lending services, the addition of a dedicated SBA specialist increases the Bank's ability to help small business owners access these loans and navigate the complexities of SBA financing.

"Joining Commencement Bank is an exciting opportunity to help expand access to SBA financing for businesses throughout our communities," said Shannon. "I look forward to working alongside a team that shares a commitment to relationship banking and helping local businesses succeed."

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About Commencement Bank

Commencement Bank, subsidiary of Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBWA), is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, and was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Kitsap, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253.284.1802

Nigel English, President and Chief Operating Officer | 253.284.1801

SOURCE: Commencement Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commencement-bank-hires-vice-president-and-sba-lending-manager-erin-1189061