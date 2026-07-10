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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 00:48 Uhr
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Outward Hound Announces H.I.G. Capital as New Majority Owner to Support Next Chapter of Growth

Acquisition provides added resources to accelerate product innovation, strengthen retail partnerships, and expand category opportunities

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outward Hound (the "Company") today announced that funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital have assumed majority ownership of the Company. The acquisition provides Outward Hound with additional support to build on its family of dog and cat brands, accelerate product innovation, deepen customer partnerships, and pursue expanded category opportunities.

"This is an exciting moment for the Company," said Jared Mosher, CEO of Outward Hound. "H.I.G.'s support gives us greater flexibility to invest behind our brands, accelerate product innovation, and pursue growth opportunities. We remain focused on building on what makes Outward Hound valuable to pet parents and retail partners: distinctive brands, strong product development, and trusted customer relationships."

Vivek Jain, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital added "We are pleased to partner with Outward Hound and the leadership team to expand the business and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

About Outward Hound

Outward Hound is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality toys, games, gear, feeders, beds and treats for dogs and cats. The company's brands include Outward Hound, Best Friends by Sheri, Catstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Nina Ottosson, Planet Dog, and Pupstages. Outward Hound is headquartered outside Denver in Centennial, Colorado. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

Media Contact

Jared Mosher
CEO
Email: Jared.Mosher@outwardhound.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005300/Outward_Hound_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outward-hound-announces-hig-capital-as-new-majority-owner-to-support-next-chapter-of-growth-302822402.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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