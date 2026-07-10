Synexis: MPI Approval and IXOM Partnership Signal Growing Momentum for Continuous Pathogen Control for New Zealand's Food Industry

As Food Safety Expectations Continue to Evolve, Synexis LLC and IXOM are Helping Food and Dairy Processors Explore New Approaches to Indoor Pathogen Control

OVERLAND PARK, KS AND AUCKLAND, NZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Synexis, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, has announced a strategic collaboration with IXOM, one of Australia and New Zealand's most trusted providers of cleaning and sanitation, water treatment and industrial chemical solutions, following approval from New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for the use of Synexis DHP technology in dairy and non-dairy processing facilities.

The collaboration marks an important step forward for food and beverage processors seeking new approaches to indoor pathogen control, food safety, and operational excellence.

For decades, food processing facilities have relied on rigorous cleaning and sanitation programs to protect products, employees, and consumers. Yet maintaining healthy indoor environments is a growing challenge as microbial exposure does not disappear between cleaning cycles. As food safety expectations continue to rise, processors are increasingly recognizing that indoor pathogen control is not solely defined by what happens during cleaning events, but also by what occurs between them.

Customers choose Synexis to help address persistent pathogen risk in indoor environments. Synexis DHP technology is intentionally designed to operate continuously in occupied spaces, reducing microbial load in the air and on surfaces 24/7/365, without disrupting normal operations.

The recent MPI approval confirms Synexis technology meets New Zealand's stringent requirements for use in food processing environments when used as directed, providing food, dairy and non-dairy Operators. In addition to MPI approval for use in food processing environments, Synexis DHP technology has received an ACVM Class Determination of Exempt status under New Zealand's Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines Act, confirming the product meets regulatory requirements for use in agricultural and food production settings. Together, these approvals establish a comprehensive regulatory foundation for Synexis DHP technology across New Zealand's food, dairy, and agricultural sectors.

"This approval is about more than market access," said Dennis Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Synexis. "Receiving this approval is a testament to our technology's effectiveness and underscores the increasing demand for ongoing, forward-thinking approaches to support indoor environmental quality. Facilities are increasingly looking for ways to support healthier indoor environments that are proactive and continuous. Synexis DHP technology and continuous indoor pathogen control are becoming an increasingly important parts of modern food safety programs."

Food processors face mounting pressure to strengthen food safety, protect brand reputation, and reduce operational risk. In the U.S. alone, foodborne illnesses impact an estimated 48 million Americans annually, contributing to approximately 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths each year.(1)

The financial stakes are equally significant: The average direct cost of a food recall is estimated at $10 to $29 million, while serious recalls can reduce shareholder value by an average of $109 million within days. Against this backdrop, food manufacturers are increasingly investing in proactive pathogen defense strategies and continuous indoor pathogen control to help reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and support safer food production environments.(2)(3)(4)

Synexis DHP technology provides touchless, continuous pathogen control, operating 24/7/365 to reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). A growing body of laboratory and field research supports its effectiveness in real-world environments. Synexis customers have reported outcomes including reduced virus transmission, reduced odors, improved chick quality and hatchability in poultry operations, enhanced product quality through spoilage organism reduction in food processing environments, and numerous other operational benefits.

Under the partnership, IXOM will introduce Synexis technology to food and beverage manufacturers throughout New Zealand, leveraging its deep expertise, technical resources, and longstanding relationships across the dairy, poultry, nutrition, agriculture, and food processing sectors.

With more than 100 years of industry leadership and operations spanning four continents, IXOM serves as a trusted advisor to businesses seeking to improve safety, efficiency, and operational performance.

"Food processors are under increasing pressure to strengthen food safety, improve operational resilience, and maintain high standards of indoor pathogen control," said Sean Eccles - Executive Vice President New Zealand. "We believe technologies that help support healthier indoor environments between routine cleaning activities will become an increasingly important part of the industry's toolkit."

The announcement comes at a time when regulators, operators, and food safety professionals worldwide are placing increased emphasis on environmental monitoring, contamination prevention, and comprehensive food safety systems.

By combining IXOM's extensive market presence and technical expertise with Synexis' touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, the companies aim to help food processors adopt more proactive pathogen defense strategies through continuous indoor pathogen control while maintaining productivity and operational continuity. Lean more on www.synexis.com/ixom-mpi.

About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state governments.

Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/ixom-mpi.

About IXOM

IXOM is a leading supplier of water treatment, chemical manufacturing, distribution, and industrial solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and global markets. With more than 1,300 employees and over a century of operational expertise, IXOM helps customers solve complex operational challenges through innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that support safety, quality, and performance. https://www.ixom.com/c/cleaning-sanitation.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

(1) CDC estimates that each year 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die. https://www.cdc.gov/food-safety/data-research/facts-stats/index.html

(2) USDA ERS. Trends in Food Recalls: 2004-13 ). Updated in 2018 (EIB 191GMA survey citing $10-$29M direct recall cost. https://ers.usda.gov/sites/default/files/_laserfiche/publications/88497/EIB-191.pdf

(3) $109M average shareholder wealth loss within 5 trading days for serious recalls. On average, shareholders' wealth is reduced by 1.15 percent, equivalently to $109 million, within 5 days after a firm is implicated in a recall involving a serious food safety hazard. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S030691921500144X

(4) The average direct cost of a food recall is roughly (\$10) million USD, with total economic impacts often running three to five times higher. These massive expenses are broken down into direct operational costs and indirect, long-term damages to a company's bottom line. https://www.spectacularlabs.com/resources/real-cost-of-unsafe-food

SOURCE: Synexis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/mpi-approval-and-ixom-partnership-signal-growing-momentum-for-continuous-pathogen-con-1189114