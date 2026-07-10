

EQS Newswire / 10/07/2026 / 09:33 UTC+8

On 9 July, B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited (hereinafter referred to as B.Duck Semk, stock code: 02250.HK) released a voluntary announcement, revealing it signed a strategic co-operation agreement with Yungang Peiban Xinzhiren (Langfang) Technology Co., Limited (hereinafter referred to as Yungang) on 11 June. The two companies will pursue in-depth collaboration across two core segments: AI companion hardware and AIGC platform. The tie-up marks a major upgrade to B.Duck Semk's IP ecosystem strategy, pivoting its focus from conventional licensing and retail to the fast-growing "IP+AI" smart hardware space. Per the terms of the agreement, the two sides will co-develop three product lines of AI companion hardware built around the iconic B.Duck IP: desktop AI companion figurines, AI companion charms and AI companion trending collectibles. The first product rollout will include no fewer than three distinct SKUs. B.Duck Semk will oversee product design and brand visual identity, while Yungang will lead industrial design, core technologies and mass production. Additionally, an AIGC content co-creation platform centered on the B.Duck IP will be co-built. Public corporate registry records show that Yungang was founded by Ms. Zhou Chaonan, founder of Range Technology Development - a company with extensive expertise in AI R&D and computing power infrastructure. Yungang is developing a household intelligent service system anchored on an "agentic brain", compatible with a broad array of hardware carriers. Its product portfolio features care agents, companion agents and housework agents, tailored respectively for elderly health monitoring, adolescent learning support and routine household assistance. Yungang aims to deliver human-centric AI solutions tailored to real-life scenarios. The tie-up arrives at a pivotal moment for the AI companion sector, as it transitions from technology R&D to real-world commercial deployment. Rapid iterations of large language models and multimodal interaction technologies have transformed AI companions from basic voice query tools into fully-fledged "digital companions" capable of emotion recognition, personalized memory retention and proactive interaction. The sector is now moving swiftly beyond proof-of-concept trials towards mass adoption in household settings. Data from Grand View Research indicates the global AI companion market reached US$36.8bn in 2025, with projections to expand to US$318bn by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31%. Ark Invest forecasts the global AI social companion market could hit US$150bn by 2030 under an upper scenario. In China, LeadLeo Research Institute estimates the market size of AI emotional companion in China will surge from RMB3.866bn in 2025 to RMB59.506bn by 2028, equating to a striking CAGR of 148.74% over the period. Market analysts argue the collaboration secures a foothold in the trillion-dollar untapped AI companion market. The tie-up is set to expand B.Duck IP's monetization beyond conventional licensing into tangible smart hardware products. It will elevate B.Duck from a purely visual icon to a consumer-level interactive intelligent carrier and strengthen its long-term competitive edge. Yungang's robust computing power infrastructure will supply core technical backing to deliver on the joint initiative. B.Duck Semk set up a dedicated AIGC task force in late 2023 and has since embedded AI tools across content creation, smart product development and IP ecosystem operations, driving marked improvements in IP incubation efficiency and design capacity. B.Duck Semk is now accelerating market expansion across Southeast Asia, Europe and North America, bringing original Chinese IPs to global audiences. This partnership stands as a milestone in B.Duck Semk' dual-wheel "AI+IP" growth strategy. Leveraging each side's respective strengths in IP management and AI technologies, the cooperation is expected to unlock complementary resources and business synergies, seizing upside in the AI companion sector. If the first batch of products lands well with consumers, B.Duck Semk is set to pioneer a monetization model combining top-tier IP with AI hardware, creating a showcase for the wider industry. About B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited (stock code: 02250.HK) owns well-known IP brands including B.Duck. It holds extensive presence across character licensing, merchandise retail and immersive cultural tourism. As of the end of 2025, it had established partnerships with 619 high-quality licensees and developed over 50,000 SKUs spanning a full spectrum of consumer categories, including food and catering, home goods, consumer electronics and trending collectibles. Its outstanding business performance secured B.Duck Semk a place in License Global's Top 30 Global Licensing Agents 2026. Supported by a fully-fledged IP management system, B.Duck Semk adopts a dual-wheel growth strategy of brand globalization and operation localization, striving to build a globally influential integrated IP management platform and craft cross-cultural brand icons that resonate with audiences worldwide. About Yungang Peiban Xinzhiren (Langfang) Technology Co., Limited Founded by Ms. Zhou Chaonan, the founder of Range Technology Development, Yungang Peiban Xinzhiren (Langfang) Technology Co., Limited specializes in AI R&D, smart hardware design and technical services. Backed by AI technologies, Yungang caters to all life-cycle scenarios: supporting children's joyful development, supplying convenient and engaging daily assistants for working-age adults, and delivering companion and care for seniors. It upholds a mission of "enriched lives, simplified daily routines and harmonious ecosystems". Yungang aims to build a platform for silicon-based intelligent agents, empowering individuals to enjoy fulfilling growth, effortless daily living and graceful aging, while bringing accessible AI technologies to more households and sectors. 10/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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