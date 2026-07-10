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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 06:30 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Dialogue promotes mutual learning, exchanges between Liangzhu and Samarkand cultural heritages

BEIJING, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A cross-civilization dialogue event between the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, and the historic town of Samarkand in Uzbekistan was held on July 6, aiming to promote mutual learning and exchanges among civilizations.

As part of a series of events of the "Liangzhu and the World" program, the dialogue attracted over 100 participants from China and Uzbekistan gathering at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in Hangzhou, discussing topics including heritage values, conservation and management, and approaches to revitalizing cultural heritages.

First discovered in 1936 in the lower reaches of China's longest river, the Yangtze River, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. The historic town of Samarkand, considered as a crossroad of cultures along the ancient Silk Road, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2001.

The dialogue not only provided a high-level platform for exchanges between the two cities, but also marked the first time that the "Liangzhu and the World" program has partnered with an Asian world heritage site.

During the dialogue, participants discussed topics focusing on heritage revitalization and mutual learning among civilizations of Silk Road cities, consolidation of China-Uzbekistan cooperation in archaeological research, earthen-site conservation, digital technologies and the integration of culture and tourism, offering an Asian model for coordinated world heritage conservation and dialogue among civilizations.

Ahead of the dialogue, the Uzbek delegation visited the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City and a world heritage monitoring center, where they explored Liangzhu's integrated approach to heritage conservation and public engagement with the help of digital technologies, including AI-powered smart glasses.

Farhod Nishonov, deputy mayor of Samarkand, spoke highly of Liangzhu's systematic conservation model, saying it offers valuable experience for the management of Samarkand. He said Samarkand would draw on Liangzhu's practices and, leveraging the sister-city relationship with Hangzhou, promote joint exhibitions, two-way cultural and tourism exchanges, and youth exchange programs.

"This is the fifth year since the inauguration of the 'Liangzhu and the World' program. We hope not only to share Liangzhu's experience in heritage conservation but also to learn from Central Asian cities in heritage operation and management, bringing the people of our two countries closer through these two civilization landmarks," said Yang Xiaoping, deputy director of the Management Committee of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351270.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005331/Liangzhu.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-dialogue-promotes-mutual-learning-exchanges-between-liangzhu-and-samarkand-cultural-heritages-302822545.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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