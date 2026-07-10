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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 07:06 Uhr
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China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT): The 26th CIFIT Promotes September Fair Through Hong Kong and Macao Roadshows

Promotional events showcased the September investment fair in Xiamen and its growing international participation

HONG KONG and MACAU, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) held promotional roadshows in Hong Kong and Macao on July 8-9, ahead of the investment fair in Xiamen this September.

The two-day roadshow drew senior government officials, business leaders, financial institutions, and representatives from foreign chambers of commerce and media based in the two special administrative regions. The events invited the Hong Kong and Macao business communities to participate in the September fair while underscoring China's continued commitment to high-level opening-up and the facilitation of two-way investment.

Scheduled for September 8-11 in Xiamen, the 26th CIFIT will feature a record exhibition area of 200,000 square meters - the largest in the event's history. As a flagship platform under the "Invest in China" initiative, this year's fair has attracted broad international participation. Nearly 50 countries and regions, including Germany, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, the UAE, and South Korea, will exhibit at the event.

The forum agenda includes prominent global institutions. The United Nations on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), World Trade Organization (WTO), World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), and the New Development Bank (NDB) are all slated to participate. UNCTAD will host the second Future Investment Conference under the theme "Global Investment for a Changing World," bringing together sovereign wealth funds and investment and financing associations to facilitate cooperation in strategic emerging industries and future-oriented sectors. UNIDO, meanwhile, will hold its dedicated forum during CIFIT.

The fair will also feature a dedicated Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao session. The Hong Kong SAR government will stage investment promotion events highlighting the city's role as a "super connector" for two-way investment, while the Hong Kong Trade Development Council will set up a Hong Kong Pavilion and organize a series of Fujian-Hong Kong technology innovation matchmaking activities. The Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute will host a 180-square-meter Macao Pavilion, and the ChongWa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd. (MOX) will make its debut as an exhibitor.

With the September gathering in Xiamen drawing nearer, global investors and business delegations are preparing to use CIFIT as a prime platform for building two-way investment partnerships and exploring opportunities in China's large domestic market.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-26th-cifit-promotes-september-fair-through-hong-kong-and-macao-roadshows-302822566.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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