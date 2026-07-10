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WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 16:25
9,205 Euro
+0,33 % +0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1759,29507:22
9,1759,29507:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
118 Leser
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Kitron ASA: Record Q2 results and broad-based growth

(2026-07-10) Kitron today reported record quarterly revenue and operating profit, driven primarily by accelerating demand in the Defence/Aerospace market sector but also growth in other market sectors.

Kitron's revenue for the second quarter was EUR 295.7 million, an increase of 72 per cent from 172.2 million in the same quarter last year. The Defence/Aerospace market sector continued to lead, but all market sectors grew compared to a year ago.

Second-quarter operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 28.3 million, compared with 15.0 million in the same quarter last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 9.6 per cent, compared with 8.7 per cent in the same quarter last year. This is in line with the strategic target of maintaining an EBIT margin above 9 per cent.

The order backlog ended at EUR 794.3 million, an increase of 56 per cent compared with last year.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:
"The second quarter of 2026 extended the strongest run in Kitron's history. Across our markets, customers are reorganizing their supply chains around resilience and origin rather than lowest cost. That shift is structural, and it plays directly to Kitron's strengths. The forces carrying our markets - European defence rearmament, grid and data-center electrification, advanced industrial digitalization - show no sign of cooling. We enter the second half of the year from a position of strength."

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 21.4 million, compared with 10.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.10, up from 0.05 last year.

Outlook
Kitron's previously communicated 2026 outlook calls for revenue between EUR 900 and 1050 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 84 and 108 million. The figures are now trending towards the top end of these ranges. While strong customer demand would support a higher outlook, constraints in the electronics supply chain lead the company to maintain a prudent outlook.

The quarterly report and presentation are attached. The interim report is presented today at 8.30 a.m. CEST by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander. It will be webcast at the following link:

https://qcnl.tv/p/oJcmxcHUb2llzOCxcPaM4A

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

Attachments

  • Kitron 2026 Q2 report
  • Kitron 2026 Q2 Presentation

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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