The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) brings stakeholders from across the solar industry together to ensure that every component of the PV value chain is produced and sourced responsibly, from human labor to polysilicon. Rachel Owens, the first CEO of the Brussels-based organization and in the role for a little over a year, spoke to pv magazine about what comes next for the initiative. In 2025, the SSI board agreed on new manufacturing targets to ensure that 100% of the solar panels being exported to the European Economic Area, from SSI members, have been certified against SSI standards. How ...

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