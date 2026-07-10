Experienced global PPE leader to strengthen portfolio strategy, operational execution, and growth across SureWerx's international platform

SureWerx, a leading global manufacturer of personal protective equipment, safety products, tools and equipment solutions, today announced the appointment of Erik Pertot as VP/GM SureWerx EMEA. Pertot will report directly to CEO Scott Dowell and will lead growth, manufacturing and M&A activities in Europe across the company's global portfolio.

Erik joins SureWerx with more than 20 years of international leadership experience across engineering, quality, marketing, sales, international supply chain, product management, and general management. He brings deep expertise in the personal protective equipment industry, with a track record of leading complex, compliance-critical programs, managing business transitions, and driving growth across multinational environments.

Most recently, Pertot served as Global General Manager for Footwear and Fall Protection at Protective Industrial Products (PIP), where he also held senior portfolio management leadership roles. Prior to that, he held a series of progressively senior positions at Honeywell Safety Products, including Global Line of Business Leader, Director Portfolio Management, Director Offering Management, Global PPE Product Quality Leader, and Engineering Technical Leader for intelligent hearing protection. Across his career, he has led large-scale portfolio simplification efforts, supported mergers and acquisitions, managed factory and warehouse transfers, and helped scale global PPE businesses with a strong focus on execution, compliance, and customer needs.

"Erik is a strong global leader with the strategic insight, operational discipline, and product expertise to help drive our growth in Europe," said Scott Dowell, CEO of SureWerx. "He brings a compelling mix of commercial, manufacturing, and portfolio leadership experience, along with a proven ability to deliver results in complex international organizations. As we continue to expand in the region and pursue new opportunities, Erik will play an important role in strengthening our operations, advancing our growth agenda, and creating long-term value for SureWerx."

"I'm excited to join SureWerx and contribute to the next phase of the company's growth," said Pertot. "SureWerx has a strong portfolio of brands, a clear market position, and meaningful opportunities to continue building value globally. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen execution, support innovation, and deliver for customers and partners across the business."

Pertot holds an MBA from Staffordshire University, an MPhil in Computing Technology specializing in ATEX design from ARU Cambridge University, and a B.Sc. in Electronics Engineering from the University of Trieste. He is fluent in English and a native speaker of Italian and Slovenian.

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Chicago, Illinois, and West Midlands, UK, SureWerx is a leading global manufacturer of personal protective equipment, safety products along with tool and safety solutions. SureWerx markets its safety products under multiple owned brands including Jackson Safety, Sellstrom, Pioneer, PeakWorks, ADA Solutions, Armor Tile, Access Tile, Due North, K1, Avenger, Nautilus, MEGAComfort, NEOS, Oberon, FALL SAFE and Reliance Fall Protection brands. SureWerx markets its tool solutions under the owned brands of JET, Strongarm, American Forge Foundry, STARTECH and ITC brands. SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its distributor network servicing the industrial, construction, safety, electrical, utilities, resources, transportation logistics, automotive aftermarket, and warehousing markets globally. SureWerx is a Partners Group portfolio company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709161378/en/

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Magnolia Marketing Communications

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