New solar small-scale technology certificate (STC) market data released by SunWiz find nationally, registrations eased for a second straight month to 322 MW in June 2026, down month-on-month (MoM) by 4%, and 26% below April's all time STC record of 435 MW. That anomaly is associated with the 1 May drop in demand for batteries as the federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program rebate scheme reduced its offerings. "The dip is a maturing normalization, not a reversal; June was still the strongest June on record, sits comfortably above the long-run trend, and the January-June tally is the ...

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