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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 08:48 Uhr
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Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC): ZPMC Completes Main Hull Assembly of First Service Operation Vessel for France's LDA

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has completed the main hull assembly of the first Service Operation Vessel (SOV) under construction for French offshore wind fleet operator LD Armateurs (LDA).

Measuring 90 meters in length, 19.6 meters in breadth, and 7.3 meters in depth, the vessel is designed for unrestricted global operations in severe sea conditions and can accommodate up to 96 technicians and support staff on missions exceeding 30 days without resupply - functioning essentially as a floating offshore base with hotel-standard living facilities.

The propulsion system combines a diesel-electric hybrid configuration with lithium-battery backup, reducing both fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The SOV is equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, a telescopic motion-compensated gangway, and a 3D motion-compensated crane, enabling the safe transfer of personnel and equipment under challenging sea conditions.

Crew well-being is central to the vessel's design, helping maintenance teams remain alert and effective during extended rotations.

Upon delivery, the SOV will be deployed at the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in Germany, where it will provide long-term maintenance support and carry out spare parts replacement.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zpmc-completes-main-hull-assembly-of-first-service-operation-vessel-for-frances-lda-302822611.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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