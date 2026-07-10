The China Mono Premium, the OPIS assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in N-type ingot production, fell 2.12% week on week to CNY 32.286 ($4.75)/kg, or CNY 0.068/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on July 7. According to market participants, a leading polysilicon producer recently concluded sales agreements with a key downstream customer at about CNY 32/kg. The deal has since become the benchmark for subsequent negotiations involving genuine downstream demand, with most transactions referencing this price level. Smaller suppliers, however, have generally been negotiating ...

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