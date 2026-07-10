Sungrow has launched EnerNeo, a self-developed commercial solid-state transformer (SST) designed for artificial intelligence data center power supply applications. The company unveiled the product at an AIDC product event in Hefei, China, positioning EnerNeo as a power supply solution for next-generation AI computing infrastructure. The launch marks Sungrow's entry into a power equipment segment that is gaining importance as AI data centers require higher rack power densities and more compact electrical architectures. EnerNeo is designed to convert 10 kV to 13.8 kV medium-voltage AC directly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...