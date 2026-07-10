A new drone-based inspection approach aims to address one of the growing challenges in utility-scale solar: how to collect accurate data from increasingly large PV sites within limited operating windows. Israeli technology company vHive has developed a software platform that coordinates multiple drones during solar inspections, combining autonomous flight planning, thermal imaging, (Red, Green, and Blue) RGB mapping and digital twin capabilities. According to the company, the system is designed to allow solar operators to perform large-scale surveys without relying on highly specialized drone ...

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