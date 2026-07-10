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Dow Jones News
10.07.2026 09:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
10-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

10/07/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
6.35% Notes due 10/07/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of UYU500,000  Debt and debt-like XS3430670XXX   --  
each)                                        securities 

Issuer Name: Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC 
 
L&G WTW Global Equity Diversified UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating ETF; fully paid    Closed-ended    IE000GUIUXXX   --  
                                           investment funds 
 
 
L&G WTW Global Equity Diversified UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Accumulating ETF; fully   Open-ended 
paid                                         investment     IE000JMMZXXX   --  
                                           companies 

Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
 
Notes due 01/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)     Debt and debt-like XS3385648XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 10/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to  securities     XS3317211XXX   --  
and including GBP1,999) 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to  securities     XS1996637XXX   --  
and including GBP1,999) 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to  securities     XS1996636XXX   --  
and including GBP1,999) 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/07/2033; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and debt-like 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof  securities     XS3317211XXX   --  
up to and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 
 
3.375% Notes due 09/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS3435287XXX   --  
including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3524 due 12/07/ Securitised    XS3288381XXX   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 10/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00  Securitised    XS3411078XXX   --  
each)                                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: National Grid Electricity Distribution (West Midlands) plc 
 
5.163% Notes due 10/07/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like XS3440168XXX   --  
NOK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of NOK1,000,000 in excess thereof)     securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 435810 
EQS News ID:  2363688 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2363688&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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