Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 10-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 6.35% Notes due 10/07/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of UYU500,000 Debt and debt-like XS3430670XXX -- each) securities Issuer Name: Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC L&G WTW Global Equity Diversified UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating ETF; fully paid Closed-ended IE000GUIUXXX -- investment funds L&G WTW Global Equity Diversified UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Accumulating ETF; fully Open-ended paid investment IE000JMMZXXX -- companies Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 01/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Debt and debt-like XS3385648XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 10/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS3317211XXX -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS1996637XXX -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS1996636XXX -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/07/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof securities XS3317211XXX -- up to and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 3.375% Notes due 09/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3435287XXX -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3524 due 12/07/ Securitised XS3288381XXX -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 10/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3411078XXX -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: National Grid Electricity Distribution (West Midlands) plc 5.163% Notes due 10/07/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3440168XXX -- NOK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of NOK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 435810 EQS News ID: 2363688 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)