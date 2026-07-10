Zambia is becoming one of Africa's most attractive renewable energy markets for investors with new procurement mechanisms and market liberialization driving investment in large-scale solar and storage. Dominic Goncalves, Advisory Partner for Energy Strategy at Cresco Project Finance and Founder & Director of Naviara Energy, told pv magazine there is "an unprecedented level of PPA activity in Zambia at the moment" as developers move to secure opportunities in what he describes as one of the continent's fastest-evolving energy markets. "Zambia isn't simply procuring more solar," he added. "It's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...