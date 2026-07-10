Taiwanese solar module provider Winaico, a unit of technology company Win Win Precision Technology Co. Ltd, has launched a new back-contact (BC) solar module for rooftop applications. "With a power density of 245 W/m², the new glass-glass module sets new standards in its performance class," the manufacturer said in a statement. "This is made possible by the rear placement of the interconnects and slightly larger cells. As a result, the module is particularly well-suited to applications with limited roof space, where maximum energy yields and high aesthetic standards are required." The Back Contact ...

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