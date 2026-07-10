DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4176.273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 237274886 CODE: LCJD ISIN: LU1781541XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD Sequence No.: 435819 EQS News ID: 2363820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2363820&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)