DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 133.3641 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 526892 CODE: GILI ISIN: LU1407893XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI Sequence No.: 435818 EQS News ID: 2363818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2363818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)