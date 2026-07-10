DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81181506 CODE: ECRP ISIN: LU1437018XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP Sequence No.: 435848 EQS News ID: 2363878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)