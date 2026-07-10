DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist (AEMU) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 60.6667 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1706268 CODE: AEMU ISIN: LU2277591XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU Sequence No.: 435891 EQS News ID: 2363964 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)