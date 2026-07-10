DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.6229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15513431 CODE: GILS ISIN: LU1407892XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS Sequence No.: 435901 EQS News ID: 2363984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)