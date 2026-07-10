UREVO Wins Red Dot Award 2026 for AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots

ESSEN, Germany, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart wellness innovator UREVO has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 in the Innovative Design category for its AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots. The honor was announced on July 7, 2026, at the Red Dot Gala at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany.

The Red Dot Award 2026 ceremony venue



Recognized for Innovation and Design

The Red Dot Award is a leading global design competition recognizing innovation, functionality and user experience. For UREVO, the win reinforces its growing recognition in smart fitness and recovery, following other international design honors this year, including an iF Design Award and a Platinum Award at the American Good Design Award.

Designed Around How Recovery Actually Happens

UREVO's AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots



UREVO's AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots are designed for athletes and active users whose recovery needs change from session to session, whether after intense training, travel, competition or a day on the slopes. Unlike conventional compression therapy products that rely on preset pressure levels, the boots use AI-Adaptive Massage Technology to read real-time muscle condition and automatically adjust air pressure within an 80 to 180mmHg range.

The system supports more than 32 recovery modes, from light circulation support to deeper compression, and can continue to improve through OTA updates. Through the UREVO app, users can also create routines for specific muscle groups and pressure zones.

Built for flexible use, the boots feature a detachable cable-free control panel, a 5000mAh battery, and four adjustable leg sizes to fit users from approximately 5'3" to 6'11" (160 to 210cm).

"Winning in the Innovative Design category shows that we found the right balance between AI and design," said James Yao, Chief Product Officer of UREVO. "We built the Recovery Boots so the intelligence feels simple, with pressure adjusting in real time without users having to think about it."

UREVO Recovery Boots are available in the United States, Germany and other parts of Europe through the UREVO Official Website at a discounted price.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness and recovery, delivering integrated hardware, software, and digital content for modern wellness lifestyles. With over 200 patents and accolades including leading international awards, UREVO serves more than two million users across 60+ countries.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Media Contact: marketing@urevo.com