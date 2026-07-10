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WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
München
10.07.26 | 10:03
17,120 Euro
+7,94 % +1,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVARDA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVARDA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,24017,34013:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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Avarda Bank AB: Interim Report January - June 2026

A Quarter with Record Growth and Strategic Prioritisation

January - June 2026

Compared to January - June 2025

  • Loans to the public amounted to SEK 26,297 million compared to June 2025 the increase in local currencies was 21%
  • Operating profit increased by 31% to SEK 500.6 million
  • Earnings per share increased by 40% to SEK 6.14
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 33% to SEK 5.87
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 35.0% (37.5)
  • Return on equity amounted to 25.8% (21.7)
  • Adjusted return on equity amounted to 24.7% (21.9)
  • Total capital ratio amounted to 15.7% (16.1) compared to year-end

April - June 2026

Compared to April - June 2025

  • The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 26,297 million compared to June 2025 the increase in local currencies was 21%
  • Operating profit increased by 31% to SEK 255.9 million
  • Earnings per share increased by 33% to SEK 2.97
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 34.6% (37.7)
  • Return on equity amounted to 24.2% (21.6)

"The strong performance was primarily driven by high demand in the German credit card market, where previous investments in customer acquisition continue to generate results. Growth accelerated during the quarter and was record-high in June."- Joakim Jansson, Group CEO

January - June 2026As of 30 June 2026January - June 2026
8.8 +30bp3.5540 +30%1,002
Risk-adjusted margin, %Customers, millionOf which are app-users, thousandRevenue per customer, SEK

Key Takeaways

  • Strong customer engagement during the past year, the number of app-users increased by 30% to 540,163.
  • Everyday Finance has an organic loan portfolio growth of 38% to 17,070 MSEK and a significantly improved operating profit of 52% to 339 MSEK.
  • Consumer Lending is developing according to plan - the reduced new lending is an active strategic decision in favour of capital allocation to Everyday Finance.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
Mobile: +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
E-mail: ir@avarda.com

This information is information that Avarda Bank AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 10 July 2026.

About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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