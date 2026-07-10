Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's interim report for January-June 2026 shows strong sales and rising profitability

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has published its interim report for January-June 2026. CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Magnus Sundell will present the results in a digital broadcast today, July 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Link for login to live presentation at 10 o'clock: https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1474/live

Q2 2026 in brief (segment reporting)



• Net turnover amounted to SEK 872.6 million (928.1)

• Gross profit amounted to SEK 166.9 million (115.9) and the gross margin amounted to 19.1 percent (12.5)

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 112.2 million (54.6) and the operating margin amounted to 12.9 percent (5.9)

• Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 102.5 million (58.2)

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.61 (0.35)

• 146 (216) homes sold. 141 (31) homes booked in projects not yet in production

• 1,721 (1,602) homes in ongoing production

• The proportion of homes sold or booked in ongoing production was 65 percent (64)

• Only 6 unsold homes in completed projects at the end of the period

Magnus Andersson, CEO:

"Besqab delivers a second quarter with strong sales, several production starts and a significantly improved result compared to the same period last year. The return on equity improved, which is partly a result of our focused work to shorten lead times in the projects and work more capital-efficiently. Activity in the housing market in Stockholm increased during the quarter with rising sales, lower supply and rising prices."

Period January-June 2026

• According to the segment report, net sales amounted to SEK 1,341.4 million (1,439.6). Gross profit amounted to SEK 268.2 million (208.1) and the gross margin was 20.0 percent (14.5).

• According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 175.4 million (84.8) and the operating margin was 13.1 percent (5.9). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 163.3 million (73.1). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.99 (0.28).

• According to IFRS, the equity ratio as of the balance sheet date was 46.8 percent (51.7), equity amounted to SEK 3,122.4 million (3,009.0) and total assets amounted to SEK 6,666.7 million (5,821.1).

• According to IFRS, net sales amounted to SEK 1,439.9 million (179.7), operating profit amounted to SEK 164.1 million (-79.8). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 156.6 million (-91.6). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.92 (neg).

• The number of homes sold during the period, in ongoing and completed projects, amounted to 229 (297).

• The number of homes taken into possession by tenant-owner buyers during the period amounted to 229 (77). The number of homes recognized in profit according to IFRS amounted to 257 (77).

Significant events during the reporting period

• On April 13, it was announced that the Viggby Ängar development project in Täby was sold out. In total, the newly produced area includes 274 homes in the form of rental apartments and tenant-owner apartments. The entire project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

• On April 22, it was announced that Besqab has formed a joint venture with John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB for the development of two housing projects. One of the included projects includes approximately 89 apartments on Lidingö and the other approximately 250 apartments in Solna.

• On May 12, Besqab announced an increase in ownership in Byggnadsfirman Erik Wallin AB to comprise 60 percent, which is thus consolidated into Besqab's consolidated financial statements.

• On May 29, Besqab and ALFA Development, through a joint venture, took possession of building rights for approximately 400 new homes in Södra Hagalund, Solna. Production will take place in four stages, of which the start of production of the first stage is expected to take place in 2027.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

• Besqab handed over the first stage of the rental property project Femöringen in Solna with 157 rental homes and the third stage of the rental property project Inverness in Danderyd with 170 rental properties to the buyer Patrizia. The taking over is taking place according to schedule.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 415 58

Magnus Sundell, CFO, e: magnus.sundell@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 416 60

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se

This disclosure contains information that Besqab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 10-07-2026 07:00 CET.