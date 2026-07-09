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WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 20:38
221,40 Euro
-0,32 % -0,70
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1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
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ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
221,30223,4013:30
221,30223,4013:30
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Med James, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Overland Park, Kansas-based Med James, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Med James is a managing general agency (MGA) and wholesale insurance broker serving retail agents. Pam Donahue and the Med James team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jacey Norberg, VP-North Central Region for RPS.

"Med James has a strong reputation in the wholesale space and expands RPS's capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Med James team to our growing, global family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA

Media Relations: Paul Day

630-285-3593 / [email protected]

630-285-5946 / [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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