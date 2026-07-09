Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Med James, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Overland Park, Kansas-based Med James, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Med James is a managing general agency (MGA) and wholesale insurance broker serving retail agents. Pam Donahue and the Med James team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jacey Norberg, VP-North Central Region for RPS.

"Med James has a strong reputation in the wholesale space and expands RPS's capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Med James team to our growing, global family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA Media Relations: Paul Day 630-285-3593 / [email protected] 630-285-5946 / [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.